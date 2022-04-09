SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Traffic lights down at Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says Dominion Energy is working to restore power to traffic lights at Highway 41 and Rivertowne Parkway.

Police say a tree has fallen on the power lines. and all traffic heading towards Highway 17 is being diverted onto Dunes West Boulevard.

Officers are on the roadways directing traffic.

