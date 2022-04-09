SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts

The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base...
The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base Charleston on Saturday.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returned this weekend for the first time in four years with a capacity crowd and multiple high-flying stunts and acrobatics.

A full crowd packed the base on Saturday for the expo, which showcased past and present military aircraft as well as some aerial acrobatics.

Dozens of examples of military might were put on display, such as an A-10 Warthog, AC-130 Gunship, a Boeing DreamLifter and an F-35 fighter jet.

Men, women and children from the Lowcountry and as far as Pennsylvania came to watch planes from several historical eras fly over North Charleston.

These planes included World War II dogfighters, several stunt planes, the C-17s that call Joint Base Charleston home and the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels.

Lowcountry native John Surratt, who served six years in the army, was looking forward to seeing the Blue Angels take flight.

“I’ve never seen the Blue Angels, and that was the main reason that I wanted to come here to see the Blue Angels,” he said. “I’ve never seen them. I’ve heard them talked about, but I’ve never seen them in person, so today, I’m going to be here to see them in person.”

All of the performers from Saturday will also take to the skies on Sunday to yet another capacity crowd.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting
At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged...
A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Tamika Williams has been sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to the department. (Source:...
Solicitor’s Office: Woman sentenced to 25 years after dropping 3-day-old in 2018

Latest News

Police say a tree has fallen on the power lines. and all traffic heading towards Highway 17 is...
FIRST ALERT: Traffic lights down at Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant
With pandemic fatigue and more of a return to normalcy, Charleston County Housing Authority CEO...
Clinic in Charleston works to bring COVID vaccines to people in need
At ARK South Carolina’s first-ever car show, dozens of cars of all makes and models were on...
Car show aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting