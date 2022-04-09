Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returned this weekend for the first time in four years with a capacity crowd and multiple high-flying stunts and acrobatics.

A full crowd packed the base on Saturday for the expo, which showcased past and present military aircraft as well as some aerial acrobatics.

Dozens of examples of military might were put on display, such as an A-10 Warthog, AC-130 Gunship, a Boeing DreamLifter and an F-35 fighter jet.

Men, women and children from the Lowcountry and as far as Pennsylvania came to watch planes from several historical eras fly over North Charleston.

These planes included World War II dogfighters, several stunt planes, the C-17s that call Joint Base Charleston home and the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels.

Lowcountry native John Surratt, who served six years in the army, was looking forward to seeing the Blue Angels take flight.

“I’ve never seen the Blue Angels, and that was the main reason that I wanted to come here to see the Blue Angels,” he said. “I’ve never seen them. I’ve heard them talked about, but I’ve never seen them in person, so today, I’m going to be here to see them in person.”

All of the performers from Saturday will also take to the skies on Sunday to yet another capacity crowd.

