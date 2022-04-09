Much cooler today ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breezy and cool conditions arrive this weekend! We start out the day near 50 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon with cool temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. In fact, the record coldest high temperature for today at the Charleston International airport is 57 degrees set in 1972. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening as the upper level low pressure system moves across the area, most areas will stay dry. We stay in the 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The cooler air is short lived though as highs soar into the low 80s for most of next week.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. An Isolated Sprinkle PM. Breezy. High 61, Low 40.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 50.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 81, Low 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 83, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. An Isolated Shower/Storm Possible. High 85, Low 68.

