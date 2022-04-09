SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 6 Notre Dame Outlasts Tigers 4-1

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, IND. - John Michael Bertrand pitched 8.1 strong innings to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 4-1 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-10 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

Bertrand (5-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one unearned run and three walks with eight strikeouts. Bertrand, who threw 130 pitches, did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base. Ryan McLinskey registered the last two outs to record his third save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings pitched.

The Fighting Irish plated two runs on four hits in the second inning, then the Tigers took advantage of multiple miscues to score a two-out run in the fourth inning. Notre Dame doubled its lead in the fifth inning on a two-out passed ball, then it added an insurance run on Nick Juaire’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say
A man scheduled to face a judge Friday morning reportedly visited dozens of different places,...
Court docs: Man on house arrest visited golf courses 19 times, restaurants, went shopping
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract

Latest News

Belinda Bencic pulled off an upset of 2 seed Paula Badosa to advance to the Charleston Open...
4th seed Jabeur advances to semis, 2 seed Badosa out at Charleston Open
Scottie Scheffler plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 17 hole during the second round of...
Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend
CofC beats James Madison, 6-3 in series opener
South Carolina Falls to No. 14 Georgia Friday Night