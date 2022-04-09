RiverDogs Lead Start to Finish in Season-Opening Victory

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are spending the weekend reflecting on last season’s run to a championship. In front of an Opening Night crowd of 6,240 on Friday, the 2022 squad took the first step in an attempt to repeat. Dru Baker homered and drove in three runs as the RiverDogs knocked off the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-2.

The first inning provided a tremendous start to the season as Antonio Jimenez struck out the side in the top of the frame to set the stage. In the bottom half, leadoff hitter Ryan Spikes worked a walk and promptly stole second base. Baker followed by blasting a Tyler Schlaffer offering over the scoreboard in left field to give the RiverDogs (1-0) a 2-0 advantage.

The margin grew over the next three innings with some help from defensive miscues by the Pelicans. In the third, Carson Williams lined a two-out triple into the left-center gap, providing Baker with an opportunity to do more damage. The outfielder cashed in by beating out a groundball to short for an RBI infield single.

A Willy Vasquez double, Shane Sasaki walk and an error allowed the home team to load the bases with nobody out in the fourth. Second baseman Yeison Santana dropped the ball while transferring to his throwing hand on a potential double play, resulting in one run scoring and runners remaining on the corners. Moments later, Luis Leon took off for second on a wild pitch and catcher Ethan Hearn’s throw to second base sailed into center field, allowing Sasaki to score.

Myrtle Beach (0-1) trailed 5-0 until the seventh inning. Jacob Wetzel started that frame by working a walk off of Over Galue. A wild pitch allowed him to move into scoring position and a fly ball to center from BJ Murray Jr. was deep enough to advance him to third. Santana followed by lining a single through the right side to get the Pelicans on the board.

Galue retired the first two batters of the eighth inning before running into some trouble. Felix Stevens earned a free pass and Ethan Hearn followed with a base hit. When Shane Sasaki mishandled Peter Matt’s shallow fly ball, the Pelicans moved within three and had the tying run at the plate. Kyle Whitten came on from the bullpen and retired Wetzel on a fly ball to right to end the threat. Whitten also retired the side in order in the ninth to earn the save.

Baker provided the offense with half of their six hits. The other three hits were provided by Williams, Vasquez and Auer and all went from extra bases.

Jimenez worked 3.0 innings as the starter, striking out six. He was followed out of the bullpen by Austin Vernon who rolled through the Myrtle Beach lineup for 3.0 innings to the tune of seven striekouts over 3.0, one-hit, innings. Galue allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and a pair of walks. Whitten turned in a perfect 1.1 innings to close the game. The pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts.

Ballpark Highlight

On the field prior to the game, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Ukraine native and Charleston resident Roman Pekar engaged in a symbolic handshake. The handshake represented an expression of gratitude and union between the city of Charleston and those fighting for freedom in Ukraine.

The RiverDogs and Pelicans will continue the series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Logan Workman will start for the RiverDogs with LHP Luke Little countering for Myrtle Beach. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica championship ring courtesy of Nucor Steel. Returning players and members of the coaching staff will also receive their rings in a special presentation on the field.

