SCDC, DNR partnership brings fishing rodeo back for kids in SC children’s homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A slightly cool yet sunny spring morning on the water provided the ideal setting to catch a few fish Saturday, as dozens of kids grabbed a pole and huddled around a pond near the Kershaw-Sumter county line.

The pond is on the expansive farm grounds of the Wateree River Correctional Institution near Sumter, and the fishing rodeo that took place there this weekend has been an annual tradition for nearly a decade.

“We had the inmates come out here and dig the pond, then we had the carpentry inmates come out here build the dock and fill it with water,” Wateree Warden Don Beckwith said.

The rodeo has been on hold the last two years before its 2022 return, and the event happens as a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the Department of Natural Resources.

“The prison facility provides the pond, obviously, and the staff to help work the event. DNR provides the fish, the tackle, as far as the fishing rods, the hooks, the bait, and all the equipment as well,” Lt. Brian Corbett of the DNR said.

Officers and staff teach the young anglers how to put bait on their hooks, throw their rods, and, with a little luck leading them to a catch, how to take the fish off the hook safely.

All of the dozens of kids who attend each year live in South Carolina’s children’s homes, with about 60 kids from four homes around the state fishing this year.

“We provide a stable home, a place where the kids can kind of grow and have opportunities to be children,” said Jerry Allred, executive director of the Crosswell Home for Children in Sumter.

Allred said many of the children haven’t had the opportunity to fish before the annual rodeo.

“Seeing them catch a fish for the first time or hearing them screaming, touching a worm, those things they just don’t get to do a lot of,” he said. “And giving these children a chance to interact with men and women in uniform, law enforcement, because sometimes they have a different perspective or a different perception of law enforcement.”

With the pond stocked full of catfish Saturday, there were plenty of successful casts, squeals of surprise and delight as fish were reeled in, and photos taken to capture the haul.

“That’s worth a million bucks,” Beckwith said.

