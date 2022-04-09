SC Lottery
Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

Scottie Scheffler plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 17 hole during the second round of...
Scottie Scheffler plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 17 hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 8, 2022.(Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has made it to the weekend at the Masters in his first official start in 508 days. Now it’s a matter of chasing down Scottie Scheffler.

That might be even tougher than dealing with the wind at Augusta National. Scheffler is making his debut as the No. 1 player in the world and looks the part. He shot 67 and opened a five-shot lead going into the weekend. That ties a Masters record.

The last four players who had a five-shot lead after 36 holes went on to win.

Woods was nine shots back.

