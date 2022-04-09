SC Lottery
Stingrays Streak Halts at Five in Friday Loss

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
South Carolina Stingrays hockey(Live 5 News)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The Florida Everblades (40-19-6-4) tallied five goals to upset the South Carolina Stingrays (26-37-6-0) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum by a final score of 5-1.

Florida broke through just over four minutes into the opening stanza on Blake Winiecki’s 30th mark of the season. John McCarron stole the puck and fed Winiecki in front of the net where the forward buried a shot for the 1-0 lead.

Justin Florek evened the score just over the halfway point in the first period, sending his 21st goal of the season past Tomáš Vomáčka. Florek received a pass from Seamus Donohue with his back to the netminder where the power forward spun and fired the puck into the back of the net for the tie game with eight and a half minutes left in the period.

The Everblades created separation late in the second period, scoring two goals in the final six minutes and eight seconds. Zach Solow kicked things off with his third goal of the year off a feed from Dylan Vander Esch. Solow unleashed a one-timer from the right circle that banked off Ryan Bednard and slid across the goal line for the 2-1 lead.

Lukas Kalble added on with just over a minute and a half remining in the frame, firing home his first professional goal. On a delayed penalty, Jordan Sambrook sprinted out of the penalty box and took a slapshot that Bednard saved, but the rebound found Kaelble with the extra attacker on the ice where the defenseman doubled the Florida lead.

Florida added on midway through the third frame on Nathan Perkovich’s 16th mark of the year. Perkovich received the puck between the circles and spun off a Stingrays hit, guiding the puck past the blocked of Bednard for the 4-1 lead.

With time winding down, South Carolina pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker, but Alex Aleardi sealed the deal with an empty net tally. Aleardi took advantage of a Stingrays mistake and sent a shot from the neutral zone into the back of the net, ending a 5-1 contest.

The Stingrays take on the Florida Everblades for the final home game of the 2021-22 campaign tomorrow, April 9th, at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. We’ll be celebrating best fans in hockey for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Amped Electric. The first 1,000 fans will receive a t-shirt giveaway. It’s also Alumni Night presented by DASH and Field Pass Hockey. The Stingrays will be auctioning off specialty alumni jerseys throughout the night with a Rob Concannon alumni jersey raffle.

During the first intermission of tomorrow’s contest, the Stingrays will be inducting Patrick Gaul and Jeff Jakaitis into the Stingrays Hall of Fame. There will be a meet and greet at the Grit Counter from 4-6pm where you can mingle with the all-time Stingrays greats.

