SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Car show aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia

At ARK South Carolina’s first-ever car show, dozens of cars of all makes and models were on...
At ARK South Carolina’s first-ever car show, dozens of cars of all makes and models were on display in Summerville.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A car show in Summerville hoped to raise money and awareness for Lowcountry families living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Saturday.

At ARK South Carolina’s first-ever car show, dozens of cars of all makes and models were on display in Summerville.

The cars came from all over the Lowcountry for the show; some were decades old, while some were brand new.

Lowcountry-based non-profit ARK provides hope and relief to families dealing with the diseases. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s Disease.

“It’s an ongoing struggle financially for a lot of families,” ARK Treasurer Terry Cunningham said. “There’s a lot of research still going on trying to figure out how we can help with that. Resource is the biggest thing for people that suffer from this disease.”

There are approximately 80,000 people in South Carolina with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number will increase to 125,000 people, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting
At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged...
A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Tamika Williams has been sentenced to 25 years in jail, according to the department. (Source:...
Solicitor’s Office: Woman sentenced to 25 years after dropping 3-day-old in 2018

Latest News

With pandemic fatigue and more of a return to normalcy, Charleston County Housing Authority CEO...
Clinic in Charleston works to bring COVID vaccines to people in need
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting
Leaders say they are working on a strategic plan.
Charleston County wants your feedback in affordable housing survey
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police investigate Friday night shooting