Car show aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s and Dementia

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A car show in Summerville hoped to raise money and awareness for Lowcountry families living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Saturday.

At ARK South Carolina’s first-ever car show, dozens of cars of all makes and models were on display in Summerville.

The cars came from all over the Lowcountry for the show; some were decades old, while some were brand new.

Lowcountry-based non-profit ARK provides hope and relief to families dealing with the diseases. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s Disease.

“It’s an ongoing struggle financially for a lot of families,” ARK Treasurer Terry Cunningham said. “There’s a lot of research still going on trying to figure out how we can help with that. Resource is the biggest thing for people that suffer from this disease.”

There are approximately 80,000 people in South Carolina with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2025, that number will increase to 125,000 people, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.