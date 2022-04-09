A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In November, the Office of Professional Standards recommended Ryan Miller, a major within the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, be terminated after several women accused him of sexual harassment while attending an out-of-state K-9 training facility.

At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged “unwelcome sexual advances” from Miller in September 2021.

Miller allegedly sent pictures of his genitals via Snapchat, asking one woman about her sexual preferences and if she would wear knee socks for him, requesting another send photos after she finished showering and even to come home with him.

While Miller was attending the facility, one woman called the Crime Stoppers tip line to complain.

She told the operator, “[one] girl denied his advances and informed him that she had a boyfriend. To which he replied, ‘So? I have a wife. Every new girl that steps foot on Tarheel property is told to stay far away from him,” according to documents from the OPS investigation.

When asked by investigators, Miller told them the interactions were consensual and “at no time... believed he crossed the line or made anyone feel uncomfortable” according to internal documents.

That termination was intended to be “effective immediately” upon Miller’s receipt of the letter.

But before he was fired, he resigned.

In an apologetic letter to the Sheriff five days later, he wrote, “I have a mission to improve myself in all aspects of my life, and departing the Sheriff’s Office with a resignation would greatly help in that regard.”

The next day, Sheriff Kristen Graziano granted his appeal.

She wrote back to him, “I accept your request for resignation in lieu of termination. I wish you and your family the best of luck with your new start.”

A stark contrast to the recent treatment of Joyce Smith, community activists pointed out on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office terminated smith for unpaid student loans, according to documents obtained by Live 5 News.

“No grace, no mercy, 25 years gone,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said. “Unlike the compassion shown towards a proven sexual deviant. Chief Deputy Joyce Smith was just sent on her way with no consideration about the black statin forever imprinted on her performance of over 25 years over some student loans, which is a far cry from being a sexual predator,” he added.

It’s unclear if Miller ever faced criminal charges. During his six years at the department, he was found in violation of policy three times for incidents unrelated to the claims of sexual harassment.

Advocates also claim the lack of empathy shown towards Smith highlights a small part of a larger issue.

“This is bigger than Joyce, this is about the black community being taken advantage of once again,” Justin Hunt of Stand as One said. “Our people still need help; you shouldn’t forget about them after election day.”

They argue Sheriff Graziano, who appealed to the black community of Charleston County in her bid for the seat that she currently holds, has not made good on her promises.

And by firing Smith, who was often featured at community policing events, has further deepened the divide between law enforcement and minority communities.

“It’s the lack of effort that I am seeing from a Sheriff. That picked up black citizens and took them to our food drives. That went to the polls with us. That gave me a hug. And once again, I’m out here again, by the lack of effort,” Hunt said. “I will not back her anymore.”

When asked about these criticisms, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp said “the sheriff would consider a timely letter of resignation if an employee were to submit one.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.