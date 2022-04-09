SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving...
Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” Friday night in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that two of the victims sustained potential life-threatening injuries. Seven others sustained non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical evaluation. The other two didn’t require hospitalization.

The collision occurred in a popular area near downtown Austin where there are frequently several food carts stationed.

Austin is the Texas state capital and home to the flagship campus of the University of Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Kristen Graziano sent a memorandum letter to Joyce Smith on Friday that explained her...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired
Deputies say they responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Man injured after being shot in yard, deputies say
A man scheduled to face a judge Friday morning reportedly visited dozens of different places,...
Court docs: Man on house arrest visited golf courses 19 times, restaurants, went shopping
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
In January, Sheriff Kristen Graziano signed a contract with Vanessa Gongora of Mila Consulting,...
Charleston County admonishes Sheriff’s Office for ‘unauthorized’ contract

Latest News

Leaders say they are working on a strategic plan.
Charleston County pushes engagement phase of affordable housing assessment
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
1 injured following shooting on Rivers Avenue
At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged...
A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County pushes engagement phase of affordable housing assessment