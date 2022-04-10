Belinda Bencic wins 2022 Charleston Open in 3-set thriller over Ons Jabeur

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Belinda Bencic won 3 of the last 4 games of the match to overtake Ons Jabeur and win the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open Championship on Daniel Island on Sunday.

Bencic took the title with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 win.

“I’m super relieved, just really happy.” Bencic said after the match. “I was like two points away from the exit in the first round, and I feel like this is how you win the tournament. And I’m just really relieved I served it out. I think Ons, she took everything from me today. And at some point I just really didn’t know what to do anymore, and I think she played great in the second set. In the first set, of course, maybe she was a little bit nervous, and I was just, yeah, trying to fight every point.”

Bencic cruised through the 1st set winning in just over 30 minutes. But Jabeur would fight back in the 2nd set, with the crowd getting behind her to force a deciding third set.

Jabeur would go up early in the 3rd but Bencic would break her final serve to take control.

“Tough match. Really, Belinda plays really well.” Jabeur said after the match. “I had trouble adjusting with the roof and the shades. It was kind of difficult for me, and I don’t believe I played a few matches there. Yeah, I took my time. First set wasn’t that great, but then I tried to come back, and I felt like every time I was like behind trying to race, and it was tough to come back every time. Unfortunately my serve didn’t help me much, but, yeah, another final and I’ll have to learn from this one as well.”

The win gives Bencic her 6th WTA championship.

