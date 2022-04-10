The Citadel drops game 2 at Mercer
MACON, Ga. – The Citadel left fielder Cole Simpson homered to left field to lead off the fourth inning in The Citadel’s 4-1 setback at Mercer Saturday afternoon inside OrthoGeorgia Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 4, The Citadel 1
Records: The Citadel (17-12, 0-2), Mercer (26-5, 2-0)
Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)
Series: Mercer leads 2-0
How it Happened
- The Bears got on the board in the second inning as Trevor Austin singled to left to score a runner from second.
- The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth inning on a leadoff homer off the bat of Cole Simpson.
- MU answered back in the bottom of the inning to take the lead on a bloop single to right, then scored a second run when a runner was thrown out attempting to steal second.
- The Bears added a run in the seventh on a solo homer from Colby Thomas.
Inside the Box Score
- Fisher Paulsen (3-2) put together a strong start, allowing just three runs on seven hits and four strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
- Devin Beckley pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing one run and striking out five.
- Ryan Lobus (5-1) picked up the victory after allowing one run on five hits and seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
- Tilo Skole led the offense with a pair of base hits.
- The Citadel collected eight hits, with four going for extra bases. They got hits from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
