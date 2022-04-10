The Citadel drops game 2 at Mercer

MACON, Ga. – The Citadel left fielder Cole Simpson homered to left field to lead off the fourth inning in The Citadel’s 4-1 setback at Mercer Saturday afternoon inside OrthoGeorgia Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 4, The Citadel 1

Records: The Citadel (17-12, 0-2), Mercer (26-5, 2-0)

Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)

Series: Mercer leads 2-0

How it Happened

The Bears got on the board in the second inning as Trevor Austin singled to left to score a runner from second.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth inning on a leadoff homer off the bat of Cole Simpson.

MU answered back in the bottom of the inning to take the lead on a bloop single to right, then scored a second run when a runner was thrown out attempting to steal second.