Cougars Walk Off With Series Win Over JMU, 10-9

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- College of Charleston scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to erase a three-run deficit and walk off with a 10-9 series-clinching victory over James Madison in a back-and-forth CAA battle on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 10, James Madison 9

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (18-12, 6-2 CAA), James Madison (17-13, 4-4 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

James Madison struck first with a two-run single by Kyle Novak in the top of the third to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Cougars countered with a four-spot in the home half to pull ahead, 4-2, on a sac fly from JT Marr and an RBI single by Cole Mathis.

A solo homer by Travis Reifsnider, followed by another single from Novak, put the Dukes back in front, 5-4, in the fourth.

Charleston countered with two in the sixth tying the score at 5-5 on a triple from Sam Cochrane before Tyler Sorrentino drove him in with a bouncer to short to put the Cougars ahead, 6-5.

James Madison answered once again in the next half inning, scoring four runs to open a 9-6 advantage on a single from Trevon Dabney.

The Cougars refused to give in, cutting the deficit to 9-7 with one down in the ninth before Cam Dean tied it up with a two-run single past the third baseman.