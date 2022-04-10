Cougars Walk Off With Series Win Over JMU, 10-9
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- College of Charleston scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to erase a three-run deficit and walk off with a 10-9 series-clinching victory over James Madison in a back-and-forth CAA battle on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 10, James Madison 9
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (18-12, 6-2 CAA), James Madison (17-13, 4-4 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- James Madison struck first with a two-run single by Kyle Novak in the top of the third to take an early 2-0 lead.
- The Cougars countered with a four-spot in the home half to pull ahead, 4-2, on a sac fly from JT Marr and an RBI single by Cole Mathis.
- A solo homer by Travis Reifsnider, followed by another single from Novak, put the Dukes back in front, 5-4, in the fourth.
- Charleston countered with two in the sixth tying the score at 5-5 on a triple from Sam Cochrane before Tyler Sorrentino drove him in with a bouncer to short to put the Cougars ahead, 6-5.
- James Madison answered once again in the next half inning, scoring four runs to open a 9-6 advantage on a single from Trevon Dabney.
- The Cougars refused to give in, cutting the deficit to 9-7 with one down in the ninth before Cam Dean tied it up with a two-run single past the third baseman.
- Cochrane then delivered the decisive hit with a flare to center to allow the pinch-runner McLendon Sears to score the winning run from second.
KEY COUGARS
- Cochrane reached base four times in a 3-for-4 with two singles, a triple, a walk, two runs scored and three RBI to pace the offense.
- Dean and Harlan each finished with three hits as well driving in two and one runs, respectively.
- Harlan, Marr, Mathis, Sorrentino and Luke Wood each chipped in one RBI.
- Junior Emmett Bice spun two scoreless innings in relief to earn his first collegiate win.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With the win, Charleston remains tied with William & Mary for first in the CAA standings with identical 6-2 marks.
- Marr has now reached base in 28 of the first 30 games this season.
- Mathis’ run-scoring single in the third was the first hit of his collegiate career.
- The Cougars converted four of six opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.
- Charleston held the Dukes to a 5-for-19 afternoon with runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Dukes will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.