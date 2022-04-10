CSU drops game 2 at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball came up just short in game two of a three-game set on the road Saturday afternoon at Winthrop. The 9-7 loss follows a 9-3 loss in the opener Friday night at The Winthrop Ballpark.

Charleston Southern (13-19, 5-6 Big South) found two runs in the top of the first frame as Nicholas Fazzari used a single to right center to plate Hayden Harris and Tyrell Brewer. Fazzari made an impact in his return to the starting nine after dealing with an injury early in the campaign.

Winthrop (12-18, 6-2 Big South) answered the call right away, scoring three in its half of the opening stanza to take a lead it would not give back. T Hooks roped a double down the right field line to open the scoring before a Morton two-run shot to right center gave the Eagles the 3-2 advantage. C.J. Conrad was able to add a run for Winthrop in the second with a sacrifice fly.

The Buccaneers would not go quietly, as Brewer stayed hot with an RBI-single to left to bring Connor Carter around to score. Austen Izzio would then tie the game just a few plate appearances later with a sacrifice fly to score Peyton Basler.

It would again be Winthrop that would have an answer all night, as the Eagles used a three-run fourth to take control. Conrad’s double scored S Flannery before a Hooks sacrifice fly served as a precursor for a J Tepper single to return the favor to Conrad.

Charleston Southern would draw a run closer with an Izzio single to plate Harris, but the Eagles were again able to answer the call. Two solo shots in the seventh and eighth frames gave Winthrop two insurance runs that would in the end prove to be necessary.

The final stanza saw CSU bring the tying run to the plate after a Peyton Mills walk with the bases loaded scored Fazzari and a sacrifice fly from Basler scored Reid Hardwick. The ninth-inning effort stands as the second time in as many games Charleston Southern was able to make some noise in the ninth.

Jerry Couch (L, 2-3) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after working through just 3.1 innings and surrendering seven earned on eight hits and one strikeout. Krishna Raj and Daniel Padysak each saw action out of the CSU bullpen, both being charged with an earned run.

Willie Lumpkin (W, 3-0) picks up the win after coming on in the fourth and surrendering just two hits across eight outs. Lumpkin’s final line featured one earned on two hits and three strikeouts.

“Tough loss. Offensively, we got ourselves off to a good start, but Winthrop did exactly what you want your team to do – respond,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “It was very similar to yesterday as they continued to extend their lead eventually putting nine runs again. I liked the grit that our offense showed throughout the nine innings. We put the tying and go ahead runs on base our last at bat, but in the end, we need to make more pitches, make more plays, and get more timely hits. Tomorrow, we get the opportunity to execute better than we did today.”

UP NEXT Charleston Southern will look to avoid the sweep with Winthrop Sunday afternoon, as Evan Truitt is set to get the start for the Bucs in the finale. First pitch is slated for a 1:00 p.m. start at The Winthrop Ballpark.

