Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree on Johns Island.

Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, deputies say.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene, according to deputies.

As of 7:41 p.m., a lane was closed on Maybank Highway. Traffic is moving, but delays are possible, according to the Sherriff’s Office.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim yet.

