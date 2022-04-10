SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family, officers and community ride to remember Mia Goodwin

The benefit ride for Goodwin brought out emotions for many Saturday.
Hundreds attended a memorial ride in honor of Mia Goodwin on Saturday.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds came to honor and remember the life of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Mia Goodwin Saturday, after she was killed in the line of duty in December.

“I saw these vehicles and these individuals that came together for my baby, it was overwhelming,” Goodwin’s father, Antonio Figueroa said.

Nearly 1,400 family members, community members and fellow officers drove through Oasis Shriners in Charlotte, the weekend before Goodwin would have turned 34 years old.

“They were just honored to be part of Mia’s life and they wanted to continue her legacy as well, so they wanted to be here as well,” event organizer Crystal Ashe said.

She and many others who were there say she left an incredible legacy in more ways than one.

“I applaud the gratefulness for her being a police officer,” explained her father. “But I want everybody to know that she was a fantastic daughter, an awesome child, a friend, a great mother, a great sister. And that’s who Mia Danielle Figueroa Goodwin was.”

There was also a barbeque and silent auction at the event.

Figueroa confirmed all proceeds will go to a trust fund for Goodwin’s children.

Related: Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged...
A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting
Employment attorney Marybeth Mullaney, who has been practicing for 15 years, said Joyce Smith’s...
Charleston employment attorney breaks down SC’s student loans law after deputy’s firing
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado touched down in Allendale County, where...
Tornadoes destroy 14 homes across 5 SC counties
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts
The South Carolina Senate passed a bill that would ban businesses from refusing to serve people...
SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's capital
Hundreds attended a memorial ride in honor of Mia Goodwin on Saturday.
Family, officers and community ride to remember Mia Goodwin