Folly Beach ‘Race for Life’ honors donations

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The 17th annual Race for Life took place on Folly Beach Saturday in honor of organ, eye and tissue donations.

The event was hosted by “We are Sharing Hope S.C.” a non-profit that helps facilitate donations.

Dressed in their blue and green, 5-k or 10-k run, people remembered loved ones and celebrate a second chance at life and help support the mission of donations.

One of the biggest teams registered this year was “Team Mike Needs a Kidney.”

Michael Sprave was diagnosed with kidney disease at 15 years old.

Mike received a kidney transplant but had a few rejections, was put on dialysis, and now is on the transplant list at MUSC, waiting for a new kidney.

“So, just coming out and helping and supporting and being part of it; just gives me an opportunity to give back,” Machell Sprauve, Mike’s father, said. “At the same time, it gets the word out that not only my son but there are others that need your support.”

The organization says nearly 1500 people are waiting on the transplant list in South Carolina.

In 2021, 497 lives were saved in the palmetto state because of organ donations.

