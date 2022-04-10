Jabeur, Bencic to square off for Charleston Open title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ons Jabeur continued her strong showing in the season’s opening clay-court tournament with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Amanda Animisova to reach the championship of the Credit One Charleston Open on Saturday.

Jabeur from Tunisia rallied from 3-1 down in the final set to advance.

She will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the finals.

Bencic reached her first-ever clay-court final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

Jabeur has won 12 of her past 14 matches in Charleston. She made the semifinals of this event last season.

Results - Saturday, Apr 9

QF - [4] A. Klepac (SLO) / M. Linette (POL) d. V. Heisen (GER) / Y. Xu (CHN) 62 63

SF - L. Hradecka (CZE) / S. Mirza (IND) d. [1] C. Dolehide (USA) / S. Zhang (CHN) 62 46 10-8

SF - [4] A. Klepac (SLO) / M. Linette (POL) d. B. Bencic (SUI) / A. Kalinina (UKR) 63 76(6)

SF - [4] O. Jabeur (TUN) d. [15] A. Anisimova (USA) 26 61 64

SF - [10] B. Bencic (SUI) d. E. Alexandrova 64 63

Schedule - Sunday, Apr 10

CREDIT ONE STADIUM starts at 11:00 AM

L. Hradecka (CZE) / S. Mirza (IND) vs [4] A. Klepac (SLO) / M. Linette (POL)

NB 1:30 PM [4] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [10] B. Bencic (SUI)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.