Jabeur, Bencic to square off for Charleston Open title

Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic picked up wins on Saturday to advance to the finals of the Credit...
Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic picked up wins on Saturday to advance to the finals of the Credit One Charleston Open(Credit One Charleston Open)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ons Jabeur continued her strong showing in the season’s opening clay-court tournament with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Amanda Animisova to reach the championship of the Credit One Charleston Open on Saturday.

Jabeur from Tunisia rallied from 3-1 down in the final set to advance.

She will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the finals.

Bencic reached her first-ever clay-court final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

Jabeur has won 12 of her past 14 matches in Charleston. She made the semifinals of this event last season.

Results - Saturday, Apr 9

QF - [4] A. Klepac (SLO) / M. Linette (POL) d. V. Heisen (GER) / Y. Xu (CHN) 62 63

SF - L. Hradecka (CZE) / S. Mirza (IND) d. [1] C. Dolehide (USA) / S. Zhang (CHN) 62 46 10-8

SF - [4] A. Klepac (SLO) / M. Linette (POL) d. B. Bencic (SUI) / A. Kalinina (UKR) 63 76(6)

SF - [4] O. Jabeur (TUN) d. [15] A. Anisimova (USA) 26 61 64

SF - [10] B. Bencic (SUI) d. E. Alexandrova 64 63

Schedule - Sunday, Apr 10

CREDIT ONE STADIUM starts at 11:00 AM

L. Hradecka (CZE) / S. Mirza (IND) vs [4] A. Klepac (SLO) / M. Linette (POL)

NB 1:30 PM [4] O. Jabeur (TUN) vs [10] B. Bencic (SUI)

