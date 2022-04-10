SC Lottery
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash

Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that killed two people.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that killed two people.

Jose Ramirez-Sandoval, 29, was arrested on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to a serious traffic crash on Highway 165 near Shilelagh Oaks Parkway in the Ravenel area, Knapp said.

“They determined that a northbound GMC pickup had crossed the center line and struck a northbound Chevrolet van head-on,” Knapp said.

The driver and a passenger of the van were entrapped and later pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say a Ramirez-Sandoval, the driver of the pickup truck, was given a field sobriety test and determined to be intoxicated.

He was taken to an area hospital after complaining of an injury.

Knapp said he will be booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center upon his release from the hospital.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic unit is investigating the collision.

