No injuries in West Ashley duplex fire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is investigating after a duplex was damaged by a fire Saturday night.

Crews responded to Skinner Avenue in West Ashley around 10:00 p.m.

At the scene, crews reported fire venting from the roof of a two-story duplex.

Firefighters attacked the fire and eventually confined the damage to the original building, the department says.

Photo from the scene. (Charleston Fire Department)

All the occupants escaped before the department’s arrival, and several pets were rescued during the incident, firefighters say.

No injuries have been reported.

The Charleston Police Department, St. Andrews Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were also called to the scene.

