RiverDogs improve to 2-0 by taking down Pelicans 7-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. - For the second straight night, the Charleston RiverDogs led from start to finish, this time defeating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans by a 7-2 score on Saturday.

Logan Workman and Patrick Wicklander combined to strike out 12 hitters over 7.0 scoreless innings on the mound.

The game was played in front of 4,134 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Both offenses started slowly, but the RiverDogs (2-0) were first to break through in the fourth inning.

Dru Baker earned a free pass and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. A balk by Frankie Scalzo Jr. advanced Baker to third before Willy Vasquez’s RBI single made it 1-0.

A perfectly executed hit-and-run resulted in Oneill Manzueta driving in Gionti Turner on a triple to the right field corner in the fifth. Manzueta then raced home on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 3-0. With runners on the corners in the sixth, Malcom Quintero’s throwing error from behind the plate allowed Baker to score another run as the lead expanded to 4-0.

The game was blown open in the seventh inning as the RiverDogs exhibited patience against a pair of Pelicans (0-2) relievers.

Jose Miguel Gonzalez walked each of the first three batters he faced to load the bases. With Carson Williams at the plate, a wild pitch plated the first run of the inning.

Tyler Santana then entered the game and surrended and RBI groundout to Baker.

The final run of the inning scored on a passed ball charged to Quintero and pushed the margin to 7-0.

Myrtle Beach scored their only runs of the night in the eighth inning as Kamron Fields walked the bases loaded. He then induced a groundball to third that was misplayed by Vasquez for a two-run error. Fields closed out the inning without allowing further damage.

Workman, the starter, tossed 4.0 innings in which he allowed just three hits and struck out six.

He was followed out of the pen by lefty Patrick Wicklander who turned in 3.0 scoreless innings with six more strikeouts. Wicklander has not allowed a run in the first 14.1 innings of his professional career.

The game was closed out by Anthony Molina who turned in a scoreless ninth.

Ballpark Highlight

As part of Championship Celebration Weekend presented by Nucor Steel, the RiverDogs presented their returning players and members of the coaching staff with their 2021 championship rings on the field just prior to first pitch.

In addition, 2,500 fans received a replica ring as they entered the ballpark.

Finally, the team unveiled a gigantic replica of the ring on the concourse as a place for fans to take pictures throughout the season.

The RiverDogs and Pelicans will wrap up the set on Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. RHP Sandy Gaston will take his first turn in the rotation for the RiverDogs. RHP Richard Gallardo will start opposite him for Myrtle Beach.

On the first MUSC Health Family Sunday of the season, children 12 and under will receive a special championship card set. As is always the case on Sundays, parking is free!

