Warming up with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a very cold start this morning with temperatures near 40 degrees, we warm up quickly today with a sunny sky. With the sunshine, temperatures will be near 70 degrees this afternoon. The cooler air is short lived as we quickly warm into the 80s for most of next week. Our next rain chance arrives Thursday into the weekend with showers and storms possible each day.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 49.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 81, Low 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 83, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Possible. High 80, Low 62.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.