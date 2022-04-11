SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Britney Spears says she is pregnant

Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Britney Spears says she is pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Spears made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she said.

Spears also said she “won’t be going out as much” due to the paparazzi.

She opened up about having “horrible” perinatal depression in the past, and that she plans to practice yoga everyday.

Spears has two sons from a previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood

Latest News

The Borden Dairy Company confirmed Monday it will shut down processing at its North Charleston...
Borden Dairy to stop production at N. Charleston plant
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
The City of Charleston will be looking to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a project to...
Charleston receives updates on Calhoun West Drainage project for peninsula flooding
Monday is the start of national community development week and Charleston County has outreach...
Charleston County’s outreach events start Monday for national community development week
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault