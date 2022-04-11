Cardiac Cougars Walk Off With Series Sweep of JMU
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Cam Dean delivered College of Charleston’s second walk-off win in as many days with an RBI single in the ninth on Sunday to help the Cougars secure a series sweep of James Madison with a 7-6 victory at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 7, James Madison 6
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (19-12, 7-2 CAA), James Madison (17-14, 4-5 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Charleston struck first with an RBI single from JT Marr in the opening frame before JMU answered with one in the top of the second.
- The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the Dukes took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a sac fly from Trevon Dabney.
- James Madison was threatening for more in the fifth but was denied by a spectacular diving catch by Tyler Sorrentino in right center.
- The Cougars answered right back with two in the home half to take a 3-2 lead on back-to-back RBI singles from Sam Cochrane and Trotter Harlan.
- A bunt single from Jensen Lapoint scored Carson Bell from third to even the score at 3-3.
- Charleston responded again in the home half, scoring three to take a 6-3 advantage into the seventh.
- James Madison would score two in the eighth on back-to-back two-out singles and tied the game on a suicide squeeze in the ninth.
- With one out and runners on the corners in the ninth, Dean looped a single into left to score McLendon Sears to secure the Cougars’ second-straight walk-off win.
KEY COUGARS
- Cochrane capped his stellar weekend reaching three times in a 2-for-4 effort with two key RBI including a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
- Dean turned in his seventh multi-hit game of the season finishing 3-for-5 highlighted by the walk-off single in the ninth.
- Connor Campbell held the Dukes to one earned run on five hits and struck out five in five innings of work.
- Harlan drove in two runs in a 2-for-5 effort with a pair of RBI singles.
- William Privette battled through four innings out of the ‘pen allowing two earned runs and striking out four to earn his second win of the season.
- Sorrentino reached base twice and made a game-saving catch in the fifth to keep the Cougars within one.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The win completes the Cougars’ fourth series sweep of the season and second in three weekends of CAA play.
- Charleston and William & Mary are tied atop the CAA standings with identical 7-2 marks.
- The sweep marks the Cougars’ fifth against James Madison since Charleston joined the CAA prior to the 2014 season.
- Cochrane paced the Cougars with six RBI in the series including three on Saturday.
- Joseph Mershon drew three walks in the nine hole and scored two runs.
- The Cougars held the Dukes to a 6-for-24 afternoon with runners on base despite James Madison’s leadoff hitter reaching base in six innings.
- Charleston’s pitching staff limited JMU to a 9-for-37 (.243) clip with runners in scoring position in the series including a 4-for-18 day on Sunday.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon when they make the short trek across the Charleston peninsula to take on The Citadel for the first time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Joe Riley Park due to the Charleston Riverdogs’ game that evening.
