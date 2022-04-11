Cardiac Cougars Walk Off With Series Sweep of JMU

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Cam Dean delivered College of Charleston’s second walk-off win in as many days with an RBI single in the ninth on Sunday to help the Cougars secure a series sweep of James Madison with a 7-6 victory at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, James Madison 6

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (19-12, 7-2 CAA), James Madison (17-14, 4-5 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charleston struck first with an RBI single from JT Marr in the opening frame before JMU answered with one in the top of the second.

The score remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the Dukes took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a sac fly from Trevon Dabney.

James Madison was threatening for more in the fifth but was denied by a spectacular diving catch by Tyler Sorrentino in right center.

The Cougars answered right back with two in the home half to take a 3-2 lead on back-to-back RBI singles from Sam Cochrane and Trotter Harlan.

A bunt single from Jensen Lapoint scored Carson Bell from third to even the score at 3-3.

Charleston responded again in the home half, scoring three to take a 6-3 advantage into the seventh.

James Madison would score two in the eighth on back-to-back two-out singles and tied the game on a suicide squeeze in the ninth.