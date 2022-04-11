Charleston County’s outreach events start Monday for national community development week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is the start of national community development week and Charleston County has outreach events planned all over the county.

The Charleston Community Development Department will be in all corners of the county to provide information about their partners and the programs they have available.

Housing, legal services, and workshops like homeowner conservation, are just a few of the programs the community can sign up for at this week’s events.

Chelsea Diedrich, with the Charleston Community Development Department, says they’re looking to get these services into the rural pockets in the county.

This year the department received roughly $2.5 million dollars from the urban entitlement funds. This amount is a projection from previous years.

Through grant programs like this, they provide money to several local nonprofits in the community to help establish programs that benefit the community.

The home investment partnerships program for example provides access to over 650 local jurisdictions to create safe, sanitary, and affordable housing communities.

“This urban entitlement funding has offered allocations to over 20 nonprofits and we are excited to see the work they’ll be able to do in the coming program year,” Diedrich says.

Charleston County Council recently approved the Community Development Department’s annual action plan which lays out recommended allocation for the coming program year.

The community can weigh in on the approved action plan until May 5th by calling (843)202-6960 or emailing Program Administrator Chelsea Diedrich at cdiedrich@charlestoncounty.org.

Community Development Week 2022 schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.