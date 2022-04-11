Charleston to discuss applying for $8.75M federal grant for new park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will be discussing applying for a federal grant worth millions of dollars that could help turn an unused strip of the peninsula into a linear park.

The city wants to turn an old railway line that used to cut through the peninsula into a 1.7-mile trail for bicycles and pedestrians.

If built, it would stretch from Mount Pleasant Street to south of Spring Street, running in between King and Meeting Streets, but the city and Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline, which own the land, said they need help from a federal grant to move it forward.

“The planning grant would be for all of the design, community outreach, engineering that it would take to bring a shovel-ready project,” Director of Parks and Capital Projects Jason Kronsberg said.

As part of the $8.75 million grant, the city and the non-profit will need to contribute $1.75 million.

Kronsberg said the city will use money from surrounding tax districts to pay for around half of the cost and the non-profit will cover what is left over.

“Part of that grant will be some environmental analysis and some environmental remediation, if that’s needed,” he said.

Luke Versalko and Marian Barrett recently moved to Charleston from New York and say they would use the Lowline every day if it’s built.

“There were a lot of walking paths and parks in New York City that we absolutely loved,” Barrett said. “Then, coming down here, we haven’t had that yet, so this would be a really great addition to this area.”

“I think connecting all of the restaurants and breweries and stuff here downtown or more downtown Charleston it’s going to help with that,” Versalko said.

If this federal grant is approved, Kronsberg said it will take about three years before they can possibly start construction on the Lowline.

The grant will be up for vote during a meeting of the city’s Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

The deadline to submit the application for the grant to the Department of Transportation is Thursday.

