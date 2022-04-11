Charleston to receive updates on Calhoun West Drainage project for peninsula flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will be looking to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a project to address flooding on more than 800 acres of the peninsula.

The Calhoun West plan calls for a network of deep underground tunnels and pumps to be built, according to Councilmember Mike Seekings.

A homeowner in the area says when she takes her kids to school nearby, she makes them put on the biggest rain boots they have when it rains because of how bad the flooding can be.

The basin encompasses around 850 acres of land that stretches from the western edge of the peninsula along Calhoun Street to past King Street on its northeastern edge.

Tens of thousands of people live on this part of the peninsula, which also houses part of the medical district and the College of Charleston.

The city is getting an update on the basin about several short-term projects, such as installing pump stations near the western edge of the peninsula, and their plans going forward.

Seekings represents most of the area covered in the basin and says this project has been in the works for around a decade.

“When it’s all said and done, we’re looking at between five and 600 million dollars to build the entire project out,” Seekings said. “But we need to be in a place where we engineer it, so that we can actually put a price to it, carve it up into segments and sections and phases and get going. It’s the most important public works, water management project that we’ve got on our radar, on our books, and we need to do it.”

The councilmember says he wants to take this project and integrate it into the city’s other projects to address flooding – both on and off the peninsula.

He says once Calhoun West is designed, he believes the project could be completed by around the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.