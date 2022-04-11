SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston to receive updates on Calhoun West Drainage project for peninsula flooding

The Calhoun West drainage basin contains over 800 acres of land on the peninsula and includes...
The Calhoun West drainage basin contains over 800 acres of land on the peninsula and includes the medical district, the College of Charleston and is home to tens of thousands of residents.(Provided)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will be looking to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a project to address flooding on more than 800 acres of the peninsula.

The Calhoun West plan calls for a network of deep underground tunnels and pumps to be built, according to Councilmember Mike Seekings.

A homeowner in the area says when she takes her kids to school nearby, she makes them put on the biggest rain boots they have when it rains because of how bad the flooding can be.

The basin encompasses around 850 acres of land that stretches from the western edge of the peninsula along Calhoun Street to past King Street on its northeastern edge.

Tens of thousands of people live on this part of the peninsula, which also houses part of the medical district and the College of Charleston.

The city is getting an update on the basin about several short-term projects, such as installing pump stations near the western edge of the peninsula, and their plans going forward.

Seekings represents most of the area covered in the basin and says this project has been in the works for around a decade.

“When it’s all said and done, we’re looking at between five and 600 million dollars to build the entire project out,” Seekings said. “But we need to be in a place where we engineer it, so that we can actually put a price to it, carve it up into segments and sections and phases and get going. It’s the most important public works, water management project that we’ve got on our radar, on our books, and we need to do it.”

The councilmember says he wants to take this project and integrate it into the city’s other projects to address flooding – both on and off the peninsula.

He says once Calhoun West is designed, he believes the project could be completed by around the end of the decade.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recovered .5 grams of cocaine at a traffic...
Colleton Co. deputies seize drugs in traffic stop

Latest News

Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Robert Anderson II was last seen Monday around midnight on North Arco Lane in North Charleston...
Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies release new details in deadly Sunday night crash