The Citadel swept by Mercer on Sunday
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT
MACON, Ga. – The Citadel rallied from an early deficit to tie the game, but were not able to maintain te momentum in falling, 11-5, to Mercer Sunday afternoon inside OrthoGeorgia Park.
Game Information
Score: Mercer 11, The Citadel 5
Records: The Citadel (17-13, 0-3), Mercer (27-5, 3-0)
Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)
Series: Mercer wins 3-0
How it Happened
- The Bears got off to a quick start as they pushed across three runs in the first inning, including scoring two runs on RBI groundouts.
- MU added a run in the fourth inning on a solo homer from William Mapes.
- The Bulldogs got their offense going in the sixth inning as a walk to Crosby Jones and base hit from Wesley Lane put runners on the corners with no outs. Dylan Costa drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left.
- After a groundout and intentional walk to Ryan McCarthy, Noah Mitchell hit the next pitch over the wall for a three-run homer.
- The Bears came right back in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead on a Bill Knight grand slam to left center. They would add two more runs in the inning, but McCarthy made sure it wasn’t three as he threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.
- The Citadel got a run back in the seventh on a solo homer to right from Travis Lott.
- Mercer loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but only managed to score 1 run on a Knight sacrifice fly.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldog offense only managed four hits, but two of those hits left the park.
- Noah Mitchell hit a three-run homer to left center in the sixth, and Travis Lott hit a solo shot to right in the seventh.
- The home run was Mitchell’s fourth of the season, while Lott hit his third of the year.
- Mitchell finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
- Ben Hutchins got the start and did not factor into the decision after allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
- Jordan Beatson (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
- Josh Farmer (5-0) picked up the win after giving up four runs on three hits and three strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
- Wesley Franklin (1) pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing a run on one hit to earn the save.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to The Joe on April 12 to take on College of Charleston. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
