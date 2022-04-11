The Citadel swept by Mercer on Sunday

MACON, Ga. – The Citadel rallied from an early deficit to tie the game, but were not able to maintain te momentum in falling, 11-5, to Mercer Sunday afternoon inside OrthoGeorgia Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 11, The Citadel 5

Records: The Citadel (17-13, 0-3), Mercer (27-5, 3-0)

Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)

Series: Mercer wins 3-0

How it Happened

The Bears got off to a quick start as they pushed across three runs in the first inning, including scoring two runs on RBI groundouts.

MU added a run in the fourth inning on a solo homer from William Mapes.

The Bulldogs got their offense going in the sixth inning as a walk to Crosby Jones and base hit from Wesley Lane put runners on the corners with no outs. Dylan Costa drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left.

After a groundout and intentional walk to Ryan McCarthy, Noah Mitchell hit the next pitch over the wall for a three-run homer.

The Bears came right back in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead on a Bill Knight grand slam to left center. They would add two more runs in the inning, but McCarthy made sure it wasn’t three as he threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.

The Citadel got a run back in the seventh on a solo homer to right from Travis Lott.