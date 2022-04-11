SC Lottery
The Citadel swept by Mercer on Sunday

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. – The Citadel rallied from an early deficit to tie the game, but were not able to maintain te momentum in falling, 11-5, to Mercer Sunday afternoon inside OrthoGeorgia Park.

Game Information

Score: Mercer 11, The Citadel 5

Records: The Citadel (17-13, 0-3), Mercer (27-5, 3-0)

Location: OrthoGeorgia Park (Macon, Georgia)

Series: Mercer wins 3-0

How it Happened

  • The Bears got off to a quick start as they pushed across three runs in the first inning, including scoring two runs on RBI groundouts.
  • MU added a run in the fourth inning on a solo homer from William Mapes.
  • The Bulldogs got their offense going in the sixth inning as a walk to Crosby Jones and base hit from Wesley Lane put runners on the corners with no outs. Dylan Costa drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left.
  • After a groundout and intentional walk to Ryan McCarthy, Noah Mitchell hit the next pitch over the wall for a three-run homer.
  • The Bears came right back in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead on a Bill Knight grand slam to left center. They would add two more runs in the inning, but McCarthy made sure it wasn’t three as he threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.
  • The Citadel got a run back in the seventh on a solo homer to right from Travis Lott.
  • Mercer loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh, but only managed to score 1 run on a Knight sacrifice fly.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldog offense only managed four hits, but two of those hits left the park.
  • Noah Mitchell hit a three-run homer to left center in the sixth, and Travis Lott hit a solo shot to right in the seventh.
  • The home run was Mitchell’s fourth of the season, while Lott hit his third of the year.
  • Mitchell finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
  • Ben Hutchins got the start and did not factor into the decision after allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits and five strikeouts over 5.0 innings.
  • Jordan Beatson (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning.
  • Josh Farmer (5-0) picked up the win after giving up four runs on three hits and three strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
  • Wesley Franklin (1) pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing a run on one hit to earn the save.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to The Joe on April 12 to take on College of Charleston. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

