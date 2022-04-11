Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have identified two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a drunk driver in Ravenel.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 47-year-old Daniel Middleton from the Charleston area and 52-year-old Renee Rutledge from the Colleton area died on Highway 165 on Sunday morning at 1 a.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has charged 29-year-old Jose Ramirez-Sandoval on two counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to a serious traffic crash on Highway 165 near Shilelagh Oaks Parkway in the Ravenel area, and determined that a northbound GMC pickup had crossed the center line and struck a northbound Chevrolet van head-on.

The driver and a passenger of the van were entrapped and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a Ramirez-Sandoval, the driver of the pickup truck, was given a field sobriety test and determined to be intoxicated.

