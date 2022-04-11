CSU gets comeback win over Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball found seven runs in the final two innings of an extended contest to leave Winthrop with a win, 14-11, Sunday afternoon. Ajay Sczepkowski’s double in the top of the ninth extended the game and a bases-clearing double in the tenth gave the Bucs the cushion they needed to see it out.

Charleston Southern (14-19, 6-6 Big South) was the first to score in the contest for the second time in as many days. Like yesterday, it was a loud first frame for the visitors. Nichola Fazzari started things off with a single to score Austen Izzio before Ryan Waldschmidt’s nine-pitch at-bat resulted in an infield single that plated Hayden Harris. Nick Rodriguez capped the inning off with a sacrifice fly to score Fazzari.

Winthrop (12-19, 6-3 Big South) would also find success in the first inning, finding two runs to get back to within a run. It was a Dillon Morton double to left center to score Ty Hooks that opened the scoring while Joey Tepper closed the frame with a sacrifice fly to score Jack Spyke.

The Eagles stayed hot in the third inning, scoring three more times to take their first lead of the evening. Morton again had his named called with a sacrifice fly to score Hooks before a Ethan Fewell double scored Spyke. Jonathan Strauss was then able to poke a single to center to return the favor to Fewell for the final run of the inning.

Charleston Southern would then answer back in the middle innings, getting a run in the fourth and in the fifth to tie the contest up at five. Brewer’s groundout in the fourth score Peyton Mills and Waldschmidt generated a run on his own in the fifth after coming around to score on a throwing error by the catcher after stealing third.

Winthrop was able to take the lead again the sixth with a big sixth frame, sparked by Fewell’s run after a CSU miscue. Hooks had the big hit in the inning with a two-run double to push the advantage back to three runs.

Izzio was able to brings things back to just a single run in the eighth with a two-run double to left center, but Winthrop found two runs in the bottom-half of the frame to answer right back.

The ninth proved to be the turning point in the contest, as Charleston Southern was down to its final three outs but Fazzari and Sczepkowski were able to answer the call multiple times throughout the remainder of the game. Fazzari sparked the comeback with a solo shot to right center and would serve as a cursor for Sczepkowski to do the rest. Sczepkowski tied the game with a double down the line in right.

It would again be Fazzari and Sczepkowski that made noise in the extra frame, as Fazzari’s double to right center plated Brewer to take the lead before Sczepkowski’s bases-clearing double scored Connor Carter, Waldschmidt and Fazzari to blow it open.

Daniel Padysak (W, 1-1) gets the win for Charleston Southern after coming on to get the final out in the eighth and getting six of the final seven outs. The Bucs used eight different arms throughout the contest as Evan Truitt got the start and worked through 4.1 innings of five-earned baseball. The bullpen looked sharp down the stretch and was able to keep the contest within reach.

Willie Lumpkin (L, 3-1) picks up his second decision in as many days, this time the loss after being charged with two earned in his five outs across four hits.

UP NEXT Charleston Southern will avoid a midweek contest before heading to the Upstate to take on USC Upstate in another Big South weekender. It will stand as the second-straight week the Bucs will not see an opponent through the week after losing two scheduled contests the prior week to rain.

