Deputies investigating after one person shot at Williamsburg Co. shop

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Williamsburg County are seeking information after one person was shot at a shop this past weekend.

It happened on Saturday on 37 Salters Rd. where deputies responded to call about a shooting, then received information that a male gunshot victim arrived at a hospital.

A report by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office states that an unknown male subject walked onto the property on Salters Road and began shooting into an occupied shop.

“The subject then got into a vehicle and left, headed in an uncertain location,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.

“You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information, or you can direct message the Sheriff’s Office through Facebook messenger,” the sheriff’s office said.

“You can also provide information anonymously through the Pee Dee Crime Stoppers by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android Device, or calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372),” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.”

