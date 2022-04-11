SC Lottery
High pressure to bring sunshine and warm temperatures this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a very cool weekend, temperatures are on the way up this week! After a cool morning with temperatures near 50 degrees, we warm into the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will remain in control for most of the week, bringing with it more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s through the weekend. Our next rain and storm chance will arrive on Thursday as a disturbance approaches the area.

TODAY: Sunny. High 81, Low 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 68.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Possible. High 82, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 80, Low 60.

