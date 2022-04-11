SC Lottery
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at a bar in the downtown Charleston area.

The incident happened at the Recovery Room on 685 King Street on March 12, 2021 at 1:51 a.m. The victim suffered minor injuries from the assault.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department describe the first suspect as a bald, heavyset white male with full sleeve tattoos on both arms, a large tattoo on the back of his neck with writing that goes around the side of his neck.

The second suspect is described as a thin white female with short brown hair with several birds tattooed on the outer portion of her right thigh and left calf.

Anyone who has information about the pictured individuals, or the incident, is asked to call the CPD Team 1 Office at (843)720-3913, or email Investigator Speers at speersk@charleston-sc.gov .

“Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” Charleston police said.

Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at a bar in the downtown Charleston area.(Charleston Police Department)

