SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No. 6 Notre Dame Tops Tigers 9-3

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, IND. - No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-12 overall and 2-9 in ACC play.

Carter Putz lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the first inning, then Max Wagner led off the top of the fourth inning with a homer to even the score. In the bottom of the fourth inning, pinch-hitter Jack Zyska ripped a run-scoring double, then Jack Brannigan plated a run on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Putz laced a two-out, two-run double to put Notre Dame up 5-1.

After Notre Dame added a run in the fifth inning, Wagner belted another solo homer, his second of the game and 10th of the year, in the sixth inning. Tyler Corbitt made it back-to-back long balls, his fifth of the season. Notre Dame responded with a run in the seventh inning, then Jared Miller and Ryan Cole belted solo homers in the eighth inning.

Notre Dame reliever Roman Kimball (3-0) earned the win despite allowing three runs on four hits in 2.1 innings pitched. Alex Rao pitched 3.2 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to Greenville, S.C. to take on USC Upstate at Fluor Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Live video is available via GreenvilleDrive.com.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged...
A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting
Employment attorney Marybeth Mullaney, who has been practicing for 15 years, said Joyce Smith’s...
Charleston employment attorney breaks down SC’s student loans law after deputy’s firing
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado touched down in Allendale County, where...
Tornadoes destroy 14 homes across 5 SC counties

Latest News

Cardiac Cougars Walk Off With Series Sweep of JMU
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU gets comeback win over Winthrop
Gamecocks fall to Georgia Sunday afternoon
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel swept by Mercer on Sunday