Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley

Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road.

One male was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. His injury was believed to be non-life-threatening, she said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

