Police officers searching for suspect wanted for domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s wanted for a domestic violence incident in the West Ashley area.

Police officers are looking for 36-year-old Demar Bacon who is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

Investigators describe Bacon as standing 5′3″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, and walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information on Bacon’s location is asked to call the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective.

“Finally, anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Low Country Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111,” Charleston police officials said.

