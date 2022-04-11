SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officers searching for suspect wanted for domestic violence

Police officers are looking for 36-year-old Demar Bacon who is wanted on a charge of...
Police officers are looking for 36-year-old Demar Bacon who is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.(Charleston police)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s wanted for a domestic violence incident in the West Ashley area.

Police officers are looking for 36-year-old Demar Bacon who is wanted on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

Investigators describe Bacon as standing 5′3″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, and walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information on Bacon’s location is asked to call the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central Detective.

“Finally, anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Low Country Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111,” Charleston police officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says they’re revamping their DUI enforcement after an...
Charleston police revamps DUI enforcement after deadliest year on city roadways
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston to receive updates on Calhoun West Drainage project for peninsula flooding
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault