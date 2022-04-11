Police searching for missing SC woman

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Camden Police Department is searching for a woman missing since Saturday.

Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak station, police say.

Authorities say she requires medication she does not have with her.

Aldrich stands between 5-feet and 5-feet, 5-inches tall; weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.

Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak station, police say. (Camden Police Department)

She may be wearing camo-colored shorts, red and black flannel, a black ball cap and a green Ninja Turtle hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden Police Detective James Heming at 803-425-6035 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.