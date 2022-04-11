SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police searching for missing SC woman

Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak...
Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak station, police say.(Camden Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Camden Police Department is searching for a woman missing since Saturday.

Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak station, police say.

Authorities say she requires medication she does not have with her.

Aldrich stands between 5-feet and 5-feet, 5-inches tall; weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.

Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak...
Amber-Jean Aldrich, 26, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at the Camden Amtrak station, police say.(Camden Police Department)

She may be wearing camo-colored shorts, red and black flannel, a black ball cap and a green Ninja Turtle hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden Police Detective James Heming at 803-425-6035 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least six women from the training class at Tarheel Canine Training in North Carolina alleged...
A tale of two terminations within the Sheriff’s Office
At the scene, a reporter with Live 5 News saw a vehicle with bullet holes through the windows.
N. Charleston Police investigating Friday night shooting
Employment attorney Marybeth Mullaney, who has been practicing for 15 years, said Joyce Smith’s...
Charleston employment attorney breaks down SC’s student loans law after deputy’s firing
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado touched down in Allendale County, where...
Tornadoes destroy 14 homes across 5 SC counties

Latest News

Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree
officer involved shooting in Savannah
1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Savannah
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recovered .5 grams of cocaine at a traffic...
Colleton Co. deputies seize drugs in traffic stop