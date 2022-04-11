Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 41-year-old man.
Robert Anderson II was last seen Monday around midnight on North Arco Lane in North Charleston with his sister and her boyfriend.
Anderson is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, gray hat, black basketball shorts and black high top tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.
