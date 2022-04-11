Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 41-year-old man.

Robert Anderson II was last seen Monday around midnight on North Arco Lane in North Charleston with his sister and her boyfriend.

Anderson is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, gray hat, black basketball shorts and black high top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or 843-708-5840.

