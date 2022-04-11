SC senators set to show how to pay for $2B tax cut plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Senate Finance Committee is getting ready to work on the state budget with a big question to answer: How will it pay for $2 billion in proposed income tax cuts and rebates?

The committee will work this week on the state’s nearly $14 billion spending plan for next fiscal year. They are expected to include much of what was in the House’s spending plan.

But the House plan set aside $600 million just for income tax cuts while the Senate plan has $2 billion for deeper income tax cuts and a rebate for everyone filing an income tax return.

Under the current South Carolina taxes, taxpayers pay a range of income tax between zero to 7%, depending on their taxable income, according to SmartAsset.com. The current state tax structure includes a total of six tax rates.

The House plan, passed in February, would drop the number of tax brackets to just three. Those earning below $3,200 would pay no state income tax, while incomes of $3,200 to $16,040 would be taxable at a 3% rate. Income greater than $16,040 would then be taxed at a rate of 6.5%.

The Senate plan, however, goes further, reducing the top tax rate to 5.7% and also adding rebates.

As written, people who pay $100 or less in state income taxes, including those who pay nothing, would receive a $100 rebate. Those who pay between $101 and $700 would receive a rebate similar to what they pay in income tax in a year. The rebates would be capped at $700, so anyone who pays more than that amount would still receive $700 back.

The South Carolina House, meanwhile, will be on spring break this week.

Speaker Jay Lucas is continuing his tradition of allowing the chamber to have a week off leading into Easter. This year, the House also took a week off in March after Lucas said members worked hard and passed enough bills.

House members passed a flurry of bills last week just before a key deadline that can make it harder to pass legislation. There will be 12 days left in the General Assembly’s regular session when the House returns on April 19.

