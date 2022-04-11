SC Lottery
SC senators set to show how to pay for $2B tax cut plan

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Senate Finance Committee is getting ready to work on the state budget with a big question to answer: How will it pay for $2 billion in proposed income tax cuts and rebates?

The committee will work this week on the state’s nearly $14 billion spending plan for next fiscal year. They are expected to include much of what was in the House’s spending plan.

But the House plan set aside $600 million just for income tax cuts while the Senate plan has $2 billion for deeper income tax cuts and a rebate for everyone filing an income tax return.

Under the current South Carolina taxes, taxpayers pay a range of income tax between zero to 7%, depending on their taxable income, according to SmartAsset.com. The current state tax structure includes a total of six tax rates.

The House plan, passed in February, would drop the number of tax brackets to just three. Those earning below $3,200 would pay no state income tax, while incomes of $3,200 to $16,040 would be taxable at a 3% rate. Income greater than $16,040 would then be taxed at a rate of 6.5%.

The Senate plan, however, goes further, reducing the top tax rate to 5.7% and also adding rebates.

As written, people who pay $100 or less in state income taxes, including those who pay nothing, would receive a $100 rebate. Those who pay between $101 and $700 would receive a rebate similar to what they pay in income tax in a year. The rebates would be capped at $700, so anyone who pays more than that amount would still receive $700 back.

The South Carolina House, meanwhile, will be on spring break this week.

Speaker Jay Lucas is continuing his tradition of allowing the chamber to have a week off leading into Easter. This year, the House also took a week off in March after Lucas said members worked hard and passed enough bills.

House members passed a flurry of bills last week just before a key deadline that can make it harder to pass legislation. There will be 12 days left in the General Assembly’s regular session when the House returns on April 19.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

