Summerville man arrested after search warrant reveals illegal drugs

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says one person was arrested after a search warrant uncovered illegal drugs.

Ishmal Watson was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 2 narcotic and two charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say they recovered 4.33 pounds of marijuana, 250 units of MDMA, 866 Hydrocodone pills and two firearms.

Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch says Weston was out on bond for a 2019 murder charge in North Charleston.

Weston was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. The Dorchester County Narcotic Unit assisted with the case.

