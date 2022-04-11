SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to Sugar Hill Road around 2:40 a.m. and found two men who had been shot.

Knapp says both men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
Deputies responded to 3430 Maybank Highway around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree
The Blue Angels fly in their iconic diamond formation above a capacity crowd at Joint Base...
Joint Base Charleston Air Expo returns with capacity crowds, high-flying acts
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recovered .5 grams of cocaine at a traffic...
Colleton Co. deputies seize drugs in traffic stop
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Monday is the start of national community development week and Charleston County has outreach...
Charleston County’s outreach events start Monday for national community development week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County’s outreach events start Monday for national community development week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston to discuss applying for $8.75M federal grant for new park