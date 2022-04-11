Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to Sugar Hill Road around 2:40 a.m. and found two men who had been shot.

Knapp says both men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

