2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they arrested two men during a traffic stop Monday who were planning a robbery of a business.

David Lee Newman and Payton Lee Tyson, both 18, were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and unlawful carry of a pistol, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Police detectives and Special Operations Division officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 9700 block of Dorchester Road Monday. During a traffic stop, officers discovered the alleged robbery plot, police said.

Two firearms and what is commonly known as a “robbery kit” were found in the vehicle, Jacobs said.

Police have not specified which business the two men were allegedly planning to rob.

The men were being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.