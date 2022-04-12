SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Man charged with DUI in deadly overnight Ravenel crash
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel

Latest News

Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Trident Medical Center will soon break ground on a new $12 million freestanding emergency room...
Trident Medical Center set to break ground on James Island ER
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trident Medical Center set to break ground on James Island ER