SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston police looking to hire dozens of officers to fill vacancies

Charleston’s police department is looking to fill dozens of vacancies over the coming months.
Charleston’s police department is looking to fill dozens of vacancies over the coming months.(Live 5/File)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is targeting a specific kind of officer as it looks to fill dozens of vacancies over the coming months.

Police say they’re focused on quality versus quantity when it comes to hiring future officers, and they are looking for people who can bring fresh ideas to the department.

As of Tuesday, there are 45 vacancies for sworn officers in the department, which is budgeted to have 456 officers.

However, Sgt. Anthony Gibson, who supervises recruiting, says the number of open spots is constantly fluctuating and changes by the day.

Gibson says to fill those spots, they are looking for officers who can bring new approaches to policing, give a professional police service and make quick decisions under adverse circumstances.

As those spots get filled, the sergeant says the department is getting younger in terms of age, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

He adds that getting to zero vacancies is great in theory, but in reality, they are taking a different approach.

“You want that career flow, that retention for your department because your officers become more valuable each year that they’re here,” Gibson said, “so replacing them, a constant hiring, is not the way to answer any shortfalls in the department. It’s hiring correctly, retaining correctly and allowing everyone to flourish.”

Police say the vacancies have no impact on their ability to answer calls for service.

In a years’ time, the sergeant says the department could have anywhere between zero and 30 vacancies on the force.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a man who died after a vehicle struck a tree on Johns Island this...
Coroner identifies man killed in Johns Island crash
Police officers are seeking to identify two people who they say were involved in an assault at...
Investigators searching for couple reportedly involved in Charleston bar assault
Deputies are investing after two people were shot in Hollywood Monday morning.
Two injured in Monday morning shooting in Hollywood
Police say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near the Palmilla Apartments in the...
Police investigate Sunday night shooting in West Ashley
Charleston County deputies arrested a man in connection with a deadly early-morning crash that...
Coroner identifies two people killed in head-on crash in Ravenel

Latest News

A Liberty Hill Academy teacher is out of the classroom after an assault left him with a...
Teacher would rather be redeployed to Iraq than go back to the classroom
Anthony Britt telephoned his sister to say his safety was in jeopardy before disappearing,...
Police search for missing man who claimed to be in danger
Qasim Muhammad, 43, of North Charleston, was last seen crossing over I-26 and may be in a...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police search for man who told family he was in danger
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police search for missing vulnerable adult