Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 33 years old, Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said.
The victims ranged in age from 17 to 33 years old, Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a father and three of his sons who were accused of shooting at and injuring passengers in a truck.

Melvin Lemacks, 56; and his sons, Louis, 25; Zakery, 19; and Ellison, 17; each face five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Court documents allege MelvinLemacks stopped the victims’ vehicle in the roadway on Logan Farm Road near the Lemacks’ driveway entrance and struck the victims’ vehicle with a baseball bat.

Lemacks and his sons then opened fire on the vehicle, striking it numerous times and disabling it, court documents state.

The vehicle was occupied by five people, all of whom were able to escape and run from the vehicle on foot until they were stopped by law enforcement a short distance away, an affidavit states. Four of the five were struck by gunfire and were treated for “a multitude of gunshot wounds of different calibers.” the affidavit states.

Lemacks and his sons identified themselves as the people who fired at the victims’ vehicle, investigators said.

The victims ranged in age from 17 to 33 years old, Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said. Investigators said all four of the gunshot victims survived their injuries.

