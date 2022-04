ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say I-26 westbound lanes have been reopened in Orangeburg County following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of the 156 mile marker.

Earlier in the afternoon, authorities had shut down all westbound lanes as crews worked the scene.

If you are traveling westbound on Interstate 26, take exit 159 and make a right onto Homestead Rd. Take Homestead Rd to US-301 south and then get back on I-26 at the 154 mile marker. pic.twitter.com/3a1coXga8c — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) April 12, 2022

