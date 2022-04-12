Crews respond to structure fire in McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they are on the scene of a house fire.

Officials say they are responding to Toby Road off of River Road Tuesday morning.

Crews say it is a single-story home that is “well involved” in fire.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

