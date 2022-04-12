Crews respond to structure fire in McClellanville
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say they are on the scene of a house fire.
Officials say they are responding to Toby Road off of River Road Tuesday morning.
Crews say it is a single-story home that is “well involved” in fire.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
