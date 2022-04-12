Deputies, coroner’s office investigating after human remains found in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are investigating after human remains were found on Monday evening.

The discovery happened at 6 p.m. in a wooded area near a marsh off Broad River Drive in Shell Point.

“Sheriff’s Office deputies and personnel from the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are on scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

A report states that as the remains are in an advanced stage of decomposition, the deceased person’s identity and cause/manner of death are not yet known.

“A forensic autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in those determinations,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “Residents in the Broad River Dr. area can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.