SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Food Network star, husband in court this week for child homicide case

Ariel and Jerry Robinson
Ariel and Jerry Robinson(City of Simpsonville)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Food Network star and her husband who were arrested after the death of their 3-year-old foster child is set to be in court this week.

Ariel and Jerry Robinson were charged with homicide by child abuse in connection with Victoria Smith’s death in January 2021.

The little girl was found unresponsive at the Robinsons’ home on Sellwood Circle in Simpsonville. According to prosecutors, the toddler suffered extensive injuries including bruising on her stomach, back, both legs and ear.

Victoria Rose Smith
Victoria Rose Smith(Ashley West)

The solicitor’s office said court proceedings in the case will begin Thursday at 9 a.m.

Ariel Robinson was the winner of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America in season 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bond hearing reveals what ‘Worst Cooks in America’ winner claimed led to 3-year-old foster child’s death

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident
O’Neal said Wills died on Monday at 10:31 a.m. at 111 Wentworth Street which is the location of...
SLED agents investigating death of student at College of Charleston
David Lee Newman (left) and Payton Lee Tyson (right), both 18, were charged with conspiracy to...
2 suspects arrested ahead of planned robbery, police say
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Mayor Will Haynie and Mount Pleasant Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to...
Mount Pleasant mayor, town council pass program to reduce noise
Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
Lauren Folk
SLED: Elementary afterschool program employee grabbed 4-year-old’s face, pushed him
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Working Wednesdays: Mount Pleasant Police Department hiring officers
Authorities say an investigation is underway after an overturned paddle boat resulted in an...
Coroner identifies victim of apparent drowning in N. Charleston